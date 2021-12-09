Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Headed to Switch, PS4, and PC on March 17, 2022 - News

Atlus announced Persona 4 Arena Ultimax will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on March 17, 2022.

View the the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The stakes are Ultimate, the tension is Maximum, the fight is… the ULTIMAX!

Experience the latest entry into the beloved Persona 4 series with a thrilling fighting twist.

Join the heroes as they combat an army of Shadows in the P-1 CLIMAX!

Key Features:

Ultimax Version – Includes all previously released Persona 4 Arena Ultimax content, including the original Persona 4 Arena story.

A Deep Roster of Playable Characters – Persona 3 fan-favorites and “Shadow” versions offer a range of fighting styles to choose from.

Dual Audio – Choose between Japanese and English voice-overs.

Steam Achievements and Trading Cards

