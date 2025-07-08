Tokyo Game Show 2025 Exhibitors List Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 307 Views
Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association has released the list of exhibitors for Tokyo Game Show 2025, which is set to run from September 25 to 28 at at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.
There are currently 772 exhibitors and 4,083 booths. This is far more than the record set last year of 3,252 booths. There are exhibitors from 46 countries, including 473 domestic and 299 from overseas.
The main visual art for Tokyo Game Show 2025 has also been released. It was illustrated by Zashiki Warashi with the theme of "Unlimited, Neverending Playgrounds."
Here is the full list of current exhibitors (via Gematsu):
General Exhibition Area
- 4Gamer.net
- 91Act
- Active Gaming Media
- ALLONE
- Alliance Arts
- ANANTA
- Animula Nook
- Annapurna Interactive
- Antom (Ant International)
- Any
- AppPay
- Arc System Works
- AREA35
- ArtDock
- Arum Games
- AYANEO
- Baiyujing Studio
- Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Banjihagames
- Battlestate Games
- Beep Japan
- BeXide
- BIPA (Busan IT Industry Promotion Agency)
- Blackmagic Design
- BloodLoop
- BoomBit
- Canon
- Capcom
- Century Games
- Chasing Kaleidorider
- City Connection
- Clover Games
- Clover Lab
- COLOPL
- com2us
- Corsair Japan
- Coyote Runner
- D3 Publisher
- DITP (Thailand Pavilion)
- Drecom
- Duet Night Abyss
- Eastasiasoft
- ECI GAMES
- Electronic Arts
- Eighty Kosan
- Entergram
- Frozen Way
- Fusion Interactive
- Galleria (Thirdwave)
- Game Source Entertainment
- Gemdrops
- Genki
- German Pavilion
- Giga-Byte Technology
- GMO Media
- Google Play
- Graph
- GRYPHLINE
- GungHo Online Entertainment
- Gunma prefecture
- Gyeongnam Global Game Center
- HakkoAI
- Happinet
- Hooded Horse Asia-Pacific
- Hooded Horse Eastern Europe
- Hooded Horse Europe
- Hooded Horse North America
- HORI
- Hotta Studio
- I-O DATA DEVICE
- IID
- Identity V
- Immortals Studios
- IndieArk
- Infold Games
- Inti Creates
- ITC
- Italy Pavilion
- Iwakuni City
- IzanagiGames
- Joy Mobile Network
- Joytify
- Junyun
- Kadokawa
- Kakehashi Games
- KALPA: Cosmic Symphony
- kawakamisangyou
- Kemco
- Koei Tecmo Games
- Konami Digital Entertainment
- Korea Pavilion
- L-TEK
- Lan-bridge Communications
- Launcelot
- LEVEL-5
- Level Infinite
- Lost Marble
- lowiro
- Mad Catz
- Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) / Malaysia Pavilion
- Mango Party
- Manjuu
- Mecha BREAK
- Mizuno
- MOSS
- Moscow Game Hub
- MouseComputer
- MSI
- MUTAN
- NeoBards Entertainment
- netmarble
- Nexon
- Nextorage
- NHK x GAME
- Norwegian Games
- Not An Avocado Studio
- Of Peaks and Tides
- One or EIGHT
- ONEXPLAYER
- OTSUA
- Parco Games
- Pearl Abyss
- Planet Party Time
- PLAYCARE
- PROTOTYPE
- Qookka Games
- Quills: The Medieval War
- Rainy Frog
- RAZBAM JAPAN
- Red Dunes Games
- Riot Games
- ROG (ASUS JAPAN)
- STARWARD
- STUDIOBSIDE
- SUCCESS Corporation
- Sword of Justice
- Taipei Game Show
- Tassei denki
- Teyon Japan
- TOEI Animation
- Tokyo Metropolitan Television
- Topre
- UNICO
- Ubisoft
- Ukiyo Studios
- Vic Game Studios Japan
- Weaving
- Witchspire
- XD
- Yoshimoto Kogyo
- Zeta Division
- ZUIKI
Smartphone Game Area
- CHENGDU GameTeahouse
- GameOn
- Infinibrain
- Katsi
- Link Very
- M-terrace
- Nakayoshi Parasise
- Neconome
- Webeye
- 9YOU.COM
Gaming Hardware Area
- Address Service
- Aiuto
- AKFury
- Akko
- Ami
- AndGAMER
- Be-Area
- BenQ Japan
- BESTAR Holdings
- Brook Gaming
- Click Entertainment
- DELE
- DeOne Innovation Technology
- EA SEMI(SHANGHAI)TECH
- Edifier Japan
- Elgato
- EPOMAKER
- FOSTEX/Foster Electric
- fumo-shop
- Golden Tough Will
- GPD(TENKU)
- GRAPHT
- GUANGDONG FORECO PACKAGING
- Hanvon Ugee Technology (XPPen)
- Host No.4 Technology chengdu
- Huizhou Trantek Electronics
- HYTE
- IQUNIX
- KARNOX
- Keychron
- KIBU
- METADOX
- Mirai Create
- Mirai MD
- moimate
- Moza Racing
- nofio
- PlayVital
- SAVAGE RAVEN
- Shanghai Flydigi Electronics Tech
- Shanghai WOWO Technology
- Shenzhen Dynamic Fingertip Network Technology.(Leadjoy)
- Shenzhen Guli Tech
- Shenzhen Lightning Bird Network Technology
- SHENZHEN TOMTOC TECHNOLOGY
- Shenzhen Yuantuntongda Trading
- Titan Army
- Warsong Technology
- XEO LAB
- ZHONGYUAN INNOVATION
Gaming Lifestyle Area
- AIMchair
- BHK
- GIFU PLASTIC INDUSTRY
- Hamee
- Karumoa
- kawakamisangyou
- Kohji Bessho Archi Lab
- LEWITT
- MIDBASE
- NITORI
- Nittoh
AR/VR Area
- A440
- bHaptics
- FORUM8
- Fun2 Studio
- Gakugeki
- Gatebox
- IntoFree
- Japan Electronics College ProjectVR
- Nihon XR Center
- PocketReal
- PRODIGY
- ROOX
- TOKYO UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY
- TrueGear
- Udexreal Intelligent Technology
eSports Area
- FlashFire
- O-HYPE
- PCCS
- Spiel Platz
- WALLHACK
Indie Game Area
- Active Gaming Media
- AI Frog Interactive
- AI2U: With You ‘Til The End
- Amusement Media Academy/Osaka Amusement Media Academy
- Anarch Entertainment
- ANMC
- Anshar Studios
- ArtDock
- Asobism
- Astro Production
- BattleBrew Productions
- Be My Horde
- Bearboy studios
- BitSummit
- Black Beard Design Studio
- BlastEdge Games
- Brazil Games
- Canvas City
- Cerulean Games
- CHILE Pavilion
- Chorus Worldwide
- CENTERTOSECONDS
- Cosmo Japan
- Cutale Gaming
- Deadly Trick
- Death Ring: Second Impact
- DICO
- Digital Hollywood University
- Drillhounds
- eastasiasoft
- Eisnid
- Enpitsu Games
- Escalera Games
- Escape Simulator 2
- Fallen Tear: The Ascension
- Frontier Works
- Fruitbat Factory
- FUTURE SKART
- Gamersky Games
- Games From Indonesia
- Games from Spain
- Gamirror Games
- GEKKOUSHU
- GLASS CAT
- Gravity Game Arise
- Hakurokudo
- Happinet
- HARRISONWORLD
- HellPunk
- Herdling
- HOONDAHL Media Studio
- HobbyJAPAN
- HYPER REAL
- I-rori Entertainment
- Identifile
- IGDA Japan Chapter
- iGi indie Game incubator AND SO-FU
- Illam Software Entertainment
- India Pavilion
- Indie Go
- Indie Live Expo
- Indiesquire
- Industrial Technology and Witchcraft
- Infini Fun
- Inverse Atelier
- Izakaya Izakoza
- Izanami Game Lab
- Jeonnam Information & Culture Industry Promotion Agency
- Justdan International
- Kadokawa
- KaeruPanda
- KAMITSUBAKI STUDIO
- KIC Games
- Kisoutenguys
- Kodansha Game Lab
- Kotama & Academy Citadel
- Lemport
- Light Up Games
- Little Corners
- logicalbeat
- Mankind Games
- Mare
- Martix
- Master of Piece
- MBA INTERNATIONAL
- MECHA NOVA & CUBS STORY
- MYservice
- Nao Games
- Neon Noroshi
- Netherlands Pavilion
- New York State Pavilion
- Nexting
- NexTone
- NITRO PLUS
- OCEANUS GAMES
- offbrand games
- Oink Games
- ONYXPRISM
- OSAKA SOGO COLLEGE OF DESIGN
- PAT/TLE/RI
- PHASE
- Phoenixx
- Piece of Cake studios
- PinCool
- Pip Puzzle
- PLANETA
- Polish Pavilion
- Poly Poly Games
- Psycho-Sleuth
- PUFF HOOK STUDIO
- Quantum Peaks
- radiuthree
- REBOOT DEVELOP BLUE
- Reed_needle Flow
- RideonJapan
- rokaplay
- room6
- SANDY FLOOR
- SclObo
- Sekai Project
- SERIALGAMES
- Sinthetic
- SKOOTA GAMES
- Slug Disco
- SmartSNS
- SNOWYOWL ENTERTAINMENT
- SofRock Games
- SoloGame
- Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Spiral Up Games
- SpringGuild
- Stars of Icarus
- StirSystem
- Studio Lalala
- STUDIO LIGHTS
- Studio Shimazu
- Taiwan Indie Showcase (powered by ADI)
- Team Sweden
- TECH.C. GAME PROJECT
- Technical Arts
- terry-do GAMES
- The Crazy Hyper-Dungeon Chronicles
- The Piper Of Dawn
- The Spike: Cross
- The Weeping Swan: Ten Days of the City’s Fall
- TheoriaCode
- Toii Games
- Tokyo Cool Japan Academy
- TOMCREATE
- Top Hat Studios
- Torisan
- TOYDIUM
- TrueWorld Studios
- TV TOKYO
- Twitchy Finger
- Ultinet
- UrbanFox
- Ved: Recure
- Whisper Partners
- WhisperGames
- White Babel Studio
- Wonderland Kazakiri
- World Map
- Yaneura Games
- Yao! Games
- Yitao Network
- zakuzaku
- Zempie
Selected Indie 80
- Aikyam
- ALEKSANDR MERKULOV
- Artis Impact
- atelier-mimina
- AutoRogue
- Ayasa: Shadows of Silence
- Backpack Boy
- Bahamut and the Waqwaq Tree
- Coin Drop Games
- Common Opera
- Core Trials
- Corebreaker
- Crude Oil
- degoma
- Detective Dotson
- Developer Dob
- Digital Happiness
- Donggyu Kim
- DOSMIC
- Eguo
- ESDigital Games
- Fragile Shapes Studio
- Gecko Gods
- Graytail
- IceLemonTea Studio
- IceToad Studio
- Implicit Conversions
- ITAMAE STUDIO
- Jacob Jazz’s FEAR FA 98
- Kanata Lab
- Kei26
- Kenkou Land
- Khayalan Arts
- Kugelblitz
- Lapsus Games
- Latent Entertainment
- Lightersgames
- Megutan
- Militsioner
- Moonless
- MUC GAMES
- No Players Online
- Non-Virtual Reality Games
- Off-Score: A game of songs
- Omnaya Studios
- One Time Kindness
- Ovis Loop
- Pershaland
- Playables
- Polychroma Games
- Polygoose Studio
- Pone Games
- PVKK: Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant
- Rebuild Games
- Recharge
- Reverie
- RunGround Works
- Ryo Kobuchi
- Sannin Interactive
- Surface Labyrinth KURUMABU
- Takafumi Nakahara
- Takahiro Miyazawa
- TANUKI: Pon’s Summer
- TearyHand Studio
- TopplePOP
- Tripearl Games
- Twentysix Interactive
- TYNEPUNK
- UDONPA
- Undercoders
- VESTMAN
- Word Game
- Yamamu Games
- Yvette Kooke
- 727 NOT HOUND
All Accessibility Area
- Araya
- Japan Electronics College Project Allcea
Game Academy Area
- Aichi Institute of Technology
- Aichi University of Technology
- ARS COMPUTER COLLEGE
- Arts college Yokohama
- Aso Pop Culture College
- Broadmedia
- Bunkyo University
- Chuo Institute of Information and Design College
- Clark Memorial International High School CLARK NEXT Tokyo
- Computer College Nagoya
- ECC COLLEGE OF COMPUTER AND MULTIMEDIA
- EHIME Prefectual MATSUYAMA MINAMI HIGH SCHOOL TOBE BRANCH
- Hannan University
- Higashi-Nihon Design & Computer College
- Hokkaido Computer School
- Hokkaido Cyber Creator Professional Training College
- Hokkaido Information University
- Human Academy
- International Business Information College
- InternationalInformationAndEngineeringAutomobileCollege
- IWAKA GAKUEN
- Japan Electronics College
- Kanagawa Instiute of Technology
- Kawahara Vocational College of Electronics and Business
- Kinki Computer & Electronics College
- KOKUSAI RIKO COLLEGE
- KokusaiDenshiBusinessTechnicalSchool
- Kyushu Computer College Fukuoka / Kitakyushu / Oita / Kagoshima
- Kyushu Sangyo University
- Mirai business college of vocation
- Naemura Laboratory, The University of Tokyo
- NAGOYAKOGAKUIN COLLEGE
- NIHON KOGAKUIN COLLEGE /Tokyo University of Technology
- Niigata Computer College.
- Numazu Professional Training College of Business and Information Technology
- okayama information college
- Osaka Designer Academy
- Osaka Electro-Communication University
- osaka institute of technology information science and technology
- OSAKA SOGO COLLEGE OF DESIGN
- Osnabrueck University
- Ota Information & Business College
- Reitaku University Chen Lab
- SHINAGAWA GAKUGEI HIGH SCOOL
- Shobi University
- Shohoku College
- Shonan Insutitute of Technology
- Tohoku Computer College
- Tokyo City University
- TOKYO COOL JAPAN ACADEMY
- Tokyo Information Design Professional University
- Tokyo Jitsugyo High School
- Tokyo University of Information Sciences
- Toyama Information Business Vocational school
- TOYO INSTITUTE OF ART & DESIGN
- TRIDENT COLLEGE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
- Tsuyokute-newgame
- VANTAN GAME ACADEMY
- Waseda-Bunri College of Arts & Sciences
Merchandise Sales Area
- AI PikattoAnime
- Algernonproduct
- azumaker
- Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Bandai Namco Filmworks
- Battlestate Games
- CAITAC FAMILY
- Canbe(SOMSOC GALLERY)
- CAPCOM
- COSPA
- COZYWAVE
- DRECOM
- ensky
- Fangamer
- Fnatic Gear(ASK)
- GAMES GLORIOUS
- HanedaProject
- iam8bit
- InfoLens
- INSERT COIN
- KOEI TECMO GAMES
- KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS
- Mecha BREAK
- MediaLink
- MSFactory
- MUTEKIJIKAN
- Nikkei Business Publications
- PARCO GAMES
- PlayBrain
- regrafixxx
- REJECT
- SEGA
- SQUARE ENIX
- SQUARE ENIX Capsule Toy
- Sumitomo Rubber Industries
- silkmasterSB
- Spiderwebs
- TORCH TORCH
- TOYPLA
- TURTLE BEACH
- vaultroom
- ZETA DIVISION
- +1F
Business Solution Area
- Ad-Virtua
- ADIA Studios
- adjoe Playtime
- Agileware
- AHIRU
- AIQVE ONE
- AKA Virtual
- Akamai Technologies
- Algomatic
- Alibaba Cloud Japan
- AppSamurai
- AQUASTAR
- BlasTrain
- Brushup
- BSV Blockchain Japan Chapter
- beyond
- C-Garden
- C&R Creative Studios
- CAC
- Cloud Ace
- CLOUD CREATIVE STUDIOS
- Commune
- CRI Middleware
- Crico
- Defios
- Diarkis
- DICO
- Digital Gear
- Digital Works Entertainment
- Drecom
- DynaComware
- ElEngine
- Epsilon Software
- FINE
- ForCreators
- FUNV
- G-angle
- G-STAR
- G2A.COM
- Game Carrot
- Game8
- Gianty
- GRANDFUNK
- Incredibuild Japan
- JOCDN
- JR TOKAI AGENCY
- kagoshima isa city
- Keywords Studios International
- KongStudios
- KUU
- Kumamoto City
- Kumamoto Prefecture South Area(Amakusa/Yatsushiro/Hitoyoshi&Kuma area)
- Lapin
- Layup
- Lenovo Japan
- Levtech
- Lionbridge Japan
- Little Red Zombies
- Mankind Games
- Megaxus Infotech
- memoQ
- MetAI
- Mie Translation Services
- Mirrativ
- Mosmoss Studio
- mountain studio
- Myriashue
- Niigata City Hall
- Nikkei Gaming
- OPTAGE
- Original Force
- PayPal
- Pixljaya
- POLYGON MAGIC
- Poppin Games Japan
- PUNKT
- Racjin
- RICOH PFU COMPUTING
- RR DONNELLEY HOLDINGS JAPAN
- SCREEN Graphic Solutions
- Shachihata
- Shinwork Technology
- Shizuoka City
- Side
- SIGNARY
- Speech Graphics
- Stream Hatchet
- SuccessGlo Japan
- sunbird
- SunFlare
- TASKIV
- TAITRA
- Tenben
- Tencent Japan
- TenjoyJapan
- Terminal 3
- Thinkingdata
- Too
- TransPerfect Japan
- Tubular Labs
- ULTRA-X
- Usednet
- V
- Winking Studios
- WitOne
- Wovn Technologies
- Wrike Japan
- Xsolla Japan
- Yakubo
- Yeehe
- YOKOSUKA City
- YouAppi Japan
- Zhengzhou Mingjiang Network Technology
AI Technology Pavilion
- aikol
- AVITA
- HEROZ
- Lancetier
- Midnight Labs | Ceartas
- NC AI
- OVOMIND
- Preferred Networks
- Studio51
- Tripo AI
- Ubitus
- ZEAL
Business Meeting Area
- Alpha CRC
- Bandai Namco Filmworks
- Bloober Team
- Brazil Games
- CARTA ZERO
- COLOPL
- D3PUBLISHER
- DeNA
- DICO
- Dimps
- Drecom
- Electronic Arts
- Eliphant Japan
- ENCUBE
- EXNOA (DMM GAMES)
- French Delegation
- G-angle
- Gamersky Games
- Games from Spain
- GC Social Media
- GDC
- Glitz Visuals
- GREE Holdings
- GungHo Online Entertainment / GRAVITY
- Gyeonggi Content Agency
- Happinet
- HEXADRIVE
- Hotta Studio
- HYBRID SQUAD
- Japan External Trade Organization(JETRO)
- Jeonnam Information & Culture Industry Promotion Agency
- Justdan International
- KADOKAWA
- KEMCO
- Kodansha
- KOP Global
- Kudos Productions
- Lemnisca
- MINELOADER Studios
- Microids
- Once Human
- Original Force
- OSJ
- PlatinumGames
- Poppin Games Japan
- PQube
- RED ART GAMES
- REDORCA (Suzhou)
- SAFARI GAMES
- Shochiku
- SHUEISHA GAMES
- Soft-World International
- Spiky Things
- SunFlare
- TMS ENTERTAINMENT
- TOKYO BROADCASTING SYSTEM TELEVISION
- TOSE
- Ubitus
- viviON
- XAC
- YUKE’S
Family Game Area
- Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Capcom
- DreamOnline
- GRYPHLINE
- LEVEL5
- Konami Digital Entertainment
- room6
- Samsung SSD
- SEGA
- Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Square Enix
- TVgame magazine
Online Exhibition
- Akademeia 21st Century
- Hamster Corporation
- Kyushu Institute of Information Sciences
- Microsoft Japan
- Setouchi Hyakusho
- 2K / Take-Two Interactive Japan
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.