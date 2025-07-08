Tokyo Game Show 2025 Exhibitors List Released - News

/ 307 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association has released the list of exhibitors for Tokyo Game Show 2025, which is set to run from September 25 to 28 at at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.

There are currently 772 exhibitors and 4,083 booths. This is far more than the record set last year of 3,252 booths. There are exhibitors from 46 countries, including 473 domestic and 299 from overseas.

The main visual art for Tokyo Game Show 2025 has also been released. It was illustrated by Zashiki Warashi with the theme of "Unlimited, Neverending Playgrounds."

Here is the full list of current exhibitors (via Gematsu):

General Exhibition Area

4Gamer.net

91Act

Active Gaming Media

ALLONE

Alliance Arts

ANANTA

Animula Nook

Annapurna Interactive

Antom (Ant International)

Any

AppPay

Arc System Works

AREA35

ArtDock

Arum Games

AYANEO

Baiyujing Studio

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Banjihagames

Battlestate Games

Beep Japan

BeXide

BIPA (Busan IT Industry Promotion Agency)

Blackmagic Design

BloodLoop

BoomBit

Canon

Capcom

Century Games

Chasing Kaleidorider

City Connection

Clover Games

Clover Lab

COLOPL

com2us

Corsair Japan

Coyote Runner

D3 Publisher

DITP (Thailand Pavilion)

Drecom

Duet Night Abyss

Eastasiasoft

ECI GAMES

Electronic Arts

Eighty Kosan

Entergram

Frozen Way

Fusion Interactive

Galleria (Thirdwave)

Game Source Entertainment

Gemdrops

Genki

German Pavilion

Giga-Byte Technology

GMO Media

Google Play

Graph

GRYPHLINE

GungHo Online Entertainment

Gunma prefecture

Gyeongnam Global Game Center

HakkoAI

Happinet

Hooded Horse Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific Hooded Horse Eastern Europe

Hooded Horse Europe

Hooded Horse North America

HORI

Hotta Studio

I-O DATA DEVICE

IID

Identity V

Immortals Studios

IndieArk

Infold Games

Inti Creates

ITC

Italy Pavilion

Iwakuni City

IzanagiGames

Joy Mobile Network

Mobile Network Joytify

Junyun

Kadokawa

Kakehashi Games

KALPA: Cosmic Symphony

kawakamisangyou

Kemco

Koei Tecmo Games

Konami Digital Entertainment

Korea Pavilion

L-TEK

Lan-bridge Communications

Launcelot

LEVEL-5

Level Infinite

Lost Marble

lowiro

Mad Catz

Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) / Malaysia Pavilion

Mango Party

Party Manjuu

Mecha BREAK

Mizuno

MOSS

Moscow Game Hub

MouseComputer

MSI

MUTAN

NeoBards Entertainment

netmarble

Nexon

Nextorage

NHK x GAME

Norwegian Games

Not An Avocado Studio

Of Peaks and Tides

One or EIGHT

ONEXPLAYER

OTSUA

Parco Games

Pearl Abyss

Planet Party Time

PLAYCARE

PROTOTYPE

Qookka Games

Quills: The Medieval War

Rainy Frog

RAZBAM JAPAN

Red Dunes Games

Riot Games

ROG (ASUS JAPAN)

STARWARD

STUDIOBSIDE

SUCCESS Corporation

Sword of Justice

Taipei Game Show

Tassei denki

Teyon Japan

Japan TOEI Animation

Tokyo Metropolitan Television

Topre

UNICO

Ubisoft

Ukiyo Studios

Vic Game Studios Japan

Japan Weaving

Witchspire

XD

Yoshimoto Kogyo

Zeta Division

ZUIKI

Smartphone Game Area

CHENGDU GameTeahouse

GameOn

Infinibrain

Katsi

Link Very

M-terrace

Nakayoshi Parasise

Neconome

Webeye

9YOU . COM

Gaming Hardware Area

Address Service

Aiuto

AKFury

Akko

Ami

AndGAMER

Be-Area

BenQ Japan

BESTAR Holdings

Brook Gaming

Click Entertainment

DELE

DeOne Innovation Technology

EA SEMI(SHANGHAI)TECH

Edifier Japan

Elgato

EPOMAKER

FOSTEX/Foster Electric

fumo-shop

Golden Tough Will

GPD(TENKU)

GRAPHT

GUANGDONG FORECO PACKAGING

Hanvon Ugee Technology (XPPen)

Host No.4 Technology chengdu

Huizhou Trantek Electronics

HYTE

IQUNIX

KARNOX

Keychron

KIBU

METADOX

Mirai Create

Mirai MD

moimate

Moza Racing

Racing nofio

PlayVital

SAVAGE RAVEN

Shanghai Flydigi Electronics Tech

Shanghai WOWO Technology

Shenzhen Dynamic Fingertip Network Technology.(Leadjoy)

Shenzhen Guli Tech

Shenzhen Lightning Bird Network Technology

SHENZHEN TOMTOC TECHNOLOGY

Shenzhen Yuantuntongda Trading

Titan Army

Warsong Technology

XEO LAB

ZHONGYUAN INNOVATION

Gaming Lifestyle Area

AIMchair

BHK

GIFU PLASTIC INDUSTRY

Hamee

Karumoa

kawakamisangyou

Kohji Bessho Archi Lab

LEWITT

MIDBASE

NITORI

Nittoh

AR/VR Area

A440

bHaptics

FORUM8

Fun2 Studio

Gakugeki

Gatebox

IntoFree

Japan Electronics College ProjectVR

Nihon XR Center

PocketReal

PRODIGY

ROOX

TOKYO UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY

TrueGear

Udexreal Intelligent Technology

eSports Area

FlashFire

O-HYPE

PCCS

Spiel Platz

WALLHACK

Indie Game Area

Active Gaming Media

AI Frog Interactive

AI2U: With You ‘Til The End

Amusement Media Academy/Osaka Amusement Media Academy

Anarch Entertainment

ANMC

Anshar Studios

ArtDock

Asobism

Astro Production

BattleBrew Productions

Be My Horde

Bearboy studios

BitSummit

Black Beard Design Studio

BlastEdge Games

Brazil Games

Canvas City

Cerulean Games

CHILE Pavilion

Chorus Worldwide

CENTERTOSECONDS

Cosmo Japan

Cutale Gaming

Deadly Trick

Death Ring: Second Impact

DICO

Digital Hollywood University

Drillhounds

eastasiasoft

Eisnid

Enpitsu Games

Escalera Games

Escape Simulator 2

Fallen Tear: The Ascension

Frontier Works

Fruitbat Factory

FUTURE SKART

Gamersky Games

Games From Indonesia

Games from Spain

Gamirror Games

GEKKOUSHU

GLASS CAT

Gravity Game Arise

Hakurokudo

Happinet

HARRISONWORLD

HellPunk

Herdling

HOONDAHL Media Studio

HobbyJAPAN

HYPER REAL

I-rori Entertainment

Identifile

IGDA Japan Chapter

iGi indie Game incubator AND SO-FU

Illam Software Entertainment

India Pavilion

Indie Go

Indie Live Expo

Indiesquire

Industrial Technology and Witchcraft

Witchcraft Infini Fun

Inverse Atelier

Atelier Izakaya Izakoza

Izanami Game Lab

Jeonnam Information & Culture Industry Promotion Agency

Justdan International

Kadokawa

KaeruPanda

KAMITSUBAKI STUDIO

KIC Games

Kisoutenguys

Kodansha Game Lab

Game Lab Kotama & Academy Citadel

Lemport

Light Up Games

Little Corners

logicalbeat

Mankind Games

Mare

Martix

Master of Piece

MBA INTERNATIONAL

MECHA NOVA & CUBS STORY

MYservice

Nao Games

Neon Noroshi

Netherlands Pavilion

New York State Pavilion

Nexting

NexTone

NITRO PLUS

OCEANUS GAMES

offbrand games

Oink Games

ONYXPRISM

OSAKA SOGO COLLEGE OF DESIGN

PAT/TLE/RI

PHASE

Phoenixx

Piece of Cake studios

PinCool

Pip Puzzle

PLANETA

Polish Pavilion

Poly Poly Games

Psycho-Sleuth

PUFF HOOK STUDIO

Quantum Peaks

radiuthree

REBOOT DEVELOP BLUE

Reed_needle Flow

RideonJapan

rokaplay

room6

SANDY FLOOR

SclObo

Sekai Project

SERIALGAMES

Sinthetic

SKOOTA GAMES

Slug Disco

SmartSNS

SNOWYOWL ENTERTAINMENT

SofRock Games

SoloGame

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Spiral Up Games

SpringGuild

Stars of Icarus

StirSystem

Studio Lalala

STUDIO LIGHTS

Studio Shimazu

Taiwan Indie Showcase (powered by ADI)

Team Sweden

TECH.C. GAME PROJECT

Technical Arts

terry-do GAMES

The Crazy Hyper-Dungeon Chronicles

The Piper Of Dawn

The Spike: Cross

The Weeping Swan: Ten Days of the City’s Fall

TheoriaCode

Toii Games

Tokyo Cool Japan Academy

TOMCREATE

Top Hat Studios

Torisan

TOYDIUM

TrueWorld Studios

TV TOKYO

Twitchy Finger

Ultinet

UrbanFox

Ved: Recure

Whisper Partners

WhisperGames

White Babel Studio

Wonderland Kazakiri

World Map

Yaneura Games

Yao! Games

Yitao Network

zakuzaku

Zempie

Selected Indie 80

Aikyam

ALEKSANDR MERKULOV

Artis Impact

atelier-mimina

AutoRogue

Ayasa: Shadows of Silence

Backpack Boy

Bahamut and the Waqwaq Tree

Coin Drop Games

Common Opera

Core Trials

Corebreaker

Crude Oil

degoma

Detective Dotson

Developer Dob

Digital Happiness

Donggyu Kim

DOSMIC

Eguo

ESDigital Games

Fragile Shapes Studio

Gecko Gods

Graytail

IceLemonTea Studio

IceToad Studio

Implicit Conversions

ITAMAE STUDIO

Jacob Jazz’s FEAR FA 98

FEAR FA 98 Kanata Lab

Kei26

Kenkou Land

Khayalan Arts

Kugelblitz

Lapsus Games

Latent Entertainment

Lightersgames

Megutan

Militsioner

Moonless

MUC GAMES

No Players Online

Non-Virtual Reality Games

Games Off-Score: A game of songs

Omnaya Studios

One Time Kindness

Ovis Loop

Pershaland

Playables

Polychroma Games

Games Polygoose Studio

Pone Games

PVKK: Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant

Rebuild Games

Recharge

Reverie

RunGround Works

Ryo Kobuchi

Sannin Interactive

Surface Labyrinth KURUMABU

Takafumi Nakahara

Takahiro Miyazawa

TANUKI: Pon’s Summer

TearyHand Studio

TopplePOP

Tripearl Games

Twentysix Interactive

TYNEPUNK

UDONPA

Undercoders

VESTMAN

Word Game

Yamamu Games

Yvette Kooke

727 NOT HOUND

All Accessibility Area

Araya

Japan Electronics College Project Allcea

Game Academy Area

Aichi Institute of Technology

Aichi University of Technology

ARS COMPUTER COLLEGE

Arts college Yokohama

Aso Pop Culture College

Broadmedia

Bunkyo University

Chuo Institute of Information and Design College

Clark Memorial International High School CLARK NEXT Tokyo

Computer College Nagoya

ECC COLLEGE OF COMPUTER AND MULTIMEDIA

EHIME Prefectual MATSUYAMA MINAMI HIGH SCHOOL TOBE BRANCH

Hannan University

Higashi-Nihon Design & Computer College

Hokkaido Computer School

Hokkaido Cyber Creator Professional Training College

Hokkaido Information University

Human Academy

International Business Information College

InternationalInformationAndEngineeringAutomobileCollege

IWAKA GAKUEN

GAKUEN Japan Electronics College

Kanagawa Instiute of Technology

Kawahara Vocational College of Electronics and Business

Kinki Computer & Electronics College

KOKUSAI RIKO COLLEGE

KokusaiDenshiBusinessTechnicalSchool

Kyushu Computer College Fukuoka / Kitakyushu / Oita / Kagoshima

Kyushu Sangyo University

Mirai business college of vocation

Naemura Laboratory, The University of Tokyo

NAGOYAKOGAKUIN COLLEGE

NIHON KOGAKUIN COLLEGE /Tokyo University of Technology

Niigata Computer College.

Numazu Professional Training College of Business and Information Technology

okayama information college

Osaka Designer Academy

Osaka Electro-Communication University

osaka institute of technology information science and technology

OSAKA SOGO COLLEGE OF DESIGN

Osnabrueck University

Ota Information & Business College

Reitaku University Chen Lab

SHINAGAWA GAKUGEI HIGH SCOOL

Shobi University

Shohoku College

Shonan Insutitute of Technology

Tohoku Computer College

Tokyo City University

TOKYO COOL JAPAN ACADEMY

Tokyo Information Design Professional University

Tokyo Jitsugyo High School

Tokyo University of Information Sciences

Toyama Information Business Vocational school

TOYO INSTITUTE OF ART & DESIGN

TRIDENT COLLEGE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

Tsuyokute-newgame

VANTAN GAME ACADEMY

Waseda-Bunri College of Arts & Sciences

Merchandise Sales Area

AI PikattoAnime

Algernonproduct

azumaker

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Bandai Namco Filmworks

Battlestate Games

CAITAC FAMILY

Canbe(SOMSOC GALLERY)

CAPCOM

COSPA

COZYWAVE

DRECOM

ensky

Fangamer

Fnatic Gear(ASK)

GAMES GLORIOUS

HanedaProject

iam8bit

InfoLens

INSERT COIN

KOEI TECMO GAMES

KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS

Mecha BREAK

MediaLink

MSFactory

MUTEKIJIKAN

Nikkei Business Publications

PARCO GAMES

PlayBrain

regrafixxx

REJECT

SEGA

SQUARE ENIX

SQUARE ENIX Capsule Toy

Sumitomo Rubber Industries

silkmasterSB

Spiderwebs

TORCH TORCH

TOYPLA

TURTLE BEACH

vaultroom

ZETA DIVISION

+1F

Business Solution Area

Ad-Virtua

ADIA Studios

adjoe Playtime

Agileware

AHIRU

AIQVE ONE

AKA Virtual

Virtual Akamai Technologies

Algomatic

Alibaba Cloud Japan

AppSamurai

AQUASTAR

BlasTrain

Brushup

BSV Blockchain Japan Chapter

beyond

C-Garden

C&R Creative Studios

CAC

Cloud Ace

CLOUD CREATIVE STUDIOS

Commune

CRI Middleware

Crico

Defios

Diarkis

DICO

Digital Gear

Digital Works Entertainment

Drecom

DynaComware

ElEngine

Epsilon Software

FINE

ForCreators

FUNV

G-angle

G-STAR

G2A . COM

Game Carrot

Game8

Gianty

GRANDFUNK

Incredibuild Japan

JOCDN

JR TOKAI AGENCY

kagoshima isa city

Keywords Studios International

International KongStudios

KUU

Kumamoto City

Kumamoto Prefecture South Area(Amakusa/Yatsushiro/Hitoyoshi&Kuma area)

Lapin

Layup

Lenovo Japan

Levtech

Lionbridge Japan

Little Red Zombies

Mankind Games

Megaxus Infotech

memoQ

MetAI

Mie Translation Services

Mirrativ

Mosmoss Studio

mountain studio

Myriashue

Niigata City Hall

Nikkei Gaming

OPTAGE

Original Force

PayPal

Pixljaya

POLYGON MAGIC

Poppin Games Japan

PUNKT

Racjin

RICOH PFU COMPUTING

RR DONNELLEY HOLDINGS JAPAN

SCREEN Graphic Solutions

Shachihata

Shinwork Technology

Shizuoka City

Side

SIGNARY

Speech Graphics

Stream Hatchet

SuccessGlo Japan

sunbird

SunFlare

TASKIV

TAITRA

Tenben

Tencent Japan

Japan TenjoyJapan

Terminal 3

Thinkingdata

Too

TransPerfect Japan

Tubular Labs

ULTRA-X

Usednet

V

Winking Studios

WitOne

Wovn Technologies

Wrike Japan

Xsolla Japan

Yakubo

Yeehe

YOKOSUKA City

YouAppi Japan

Zhengzhou Mingjiang Network Technology

AI Technology Pavilion

aikol

AVITA

HEROZ

Lancetier

Midnight Labs | Ceartas

NC AI

OVOMIND

Preferred Networks

Studio51

Tripo AI

Ubitus

ZEAL

Business Meeting Area

Alpha CRC

Bandai Namco Filmworks

Bloober Team

Brazil Games

CARTA ZERO

COLOPL

D3PUBLISHER

DeNA

DICO

Dimps

Drecom

Electronic Arts

Eliphant Japan

ENCUBE

EXNOA (DMM GAMES)

(DMM GAMES) French Delegation

G-angle

Gamersky Games

Games from Spain

GC Social Media

GDC

Glitz Visuals

GREE Holdings

Holdings GungHo Online Entertainment / GRAVITY

Gyeonggi Content Agency

Happinet

HEXADRIVE

Hotta Studio

HYBRID SQUAD

Japan External Trade Organization(JETRO)

Jeonnam Information & Culture Industry Promotion Agency

Justdan International

KADOKAWA

KEMCO

Kodansha

KOP Global

Kudos Productions

Lemnisca

MINELOADER Studios

Microids

Once Human

Original Force

OSJ

PlatinumGames

Poppin Games Japan

PQube

RED ART GAMES

REDORCA (Suzhou)

SAFARI GAMES

Shochiku

SHUEISHA GAMES

Soft-World International

Spiky Things

SunFlare

TMS ENTERTAINMENT

TOKYO BROADCASTING SYSTEM TELEVISION

TOSE

Ubitus

viviON

XAC

YUKE’S

Family Game Area

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Capcom

DreamOnline

GRYPHLINE

LEVEL5

Konami Digital Entertainment

room6

Samsung SSD

SEGA

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Square Enix

TVgame magazine

Online Exhibition

Akademeia 21st Century

Hamster Corporation

Kyushu Institute of Information Sciences

Microsoft Japan

Setouchi Hyakusho

2K / Take-Two Interactive Japan

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles