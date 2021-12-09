Alan Wake 2 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC, to Launch in 2023 - News

Epic Games Publishing and developer Remedy Entertainment during The Game Awards 2021 announced survival horror game, Alan Wake II, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will launch in 2023.

"Monsters wear many faces," reads the description to the announcement trailer. "In Alan Wake 2, continue the writer’s story and experience Remedy Entertainment’s first foray into survival horror."

View the announcement trailer below:

