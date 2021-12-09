Sumo Announces Asymmetrical Horror Game The Texas Chain Saw Massacre - News

Publisher Gun Interactive and developer Sumo Nottingham have announced asymmetrical horror game based on The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Platforms and release date were not revealed.

View the official 4K trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is an asymmetrical horror experience based on the groundbreaking and iconic 1974 horror film. Please visit the Community Hub page for additional information as it becomes available.

Key Features:

Welcome to the Family – Gun set out to once again put players in control of some of the most notorious names in horror. This time around, we brought the whole family.

– Gun set out to once again put players in control of some of the most notorious names in horror. This time around, we brought the whole family. The Art of Authenticity – Authenticity is a vital part of what we do here at Gun. But that authenticity runs deeper than just Hero Art. For The Texas Chain Saw Massacre we didn’t just recreate locations and characters, we recreated a whole time and place in Texas.

– Authenticity is a vital part of what we do here at Gun. But that authenticity runs deeper than just Hero Art. For The Texas Chain Saw Massacre we didn’t just recreate locations and characters, we recreated a whole time and place in Texas. Conceptual Sound – Crafting an updated and inspired game score based off the iconic sound design of the 1974 original film would be no simple task. Have a quick read on how Gun approached this and the haunted noise box that became a major part of the score.

