Tchia Arrives in Spring 2022 for PS5, PS4, and PC

Awaceb announced Tchia will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Epic Games Store in Spring 2022.

The new gameplay trailer shows off the seas of Tchia, as our adventurous heroine of the same name sails and explores the picturesque archipelago inspired by New Caledonia. Hidden treasures, risky ascents and acrobatic jumps are just a glimpse of the possibilities in this sandbox open-world. But that is not all. Revealed for the first time in detail at The Game Awards is the soul-jumping mechanic that allows Tchia to take control of almost any animal and object she can find on the islands. Players will be able to soul-jump into animals and take to sea, land, and sky as she embarks on her journey. Exploration is key and whether you’re moving underwater as a fish or taking to the sky as a parrot, Tchia’s soul-jumping gives players a wealth of perspectives to look upon the gorgeous setting.

Tchia can also fling herself into inanimate objects like lanterns or coconuts, allowing for clever combos to tackle encounters with enemies and a world of fun to be had! For more relaxing times, players can always enjoy a nice jamming session with her fully playable Ukulele. Many more surprises await players when Tchia launches.

