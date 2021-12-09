Live-Action Halo TV Series Gets First Official Trailer - News

The Game Awards 2021 saw the release of the first official trailer for the upcoming live-action Halo TV series. It starts Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Natascha McElhone as Dr. Halsey, Jen Taylor as Cortana, and Bokeem Woodbine as Soren-066.

"Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, Halo the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future," reads the description to the trailer.

View the trailer below:

The Halo TV series will premiere on Paramount+ in 2022.

