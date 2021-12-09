Monolith Announces Wonder Woman Game - News

posted 58 minutes ago

Monolith Productions, the developer for Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, during The Game Awards 2021 announced a game based the DC superhero Wonder Woman.

Release and platforms were not announced.

View the reveal trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

