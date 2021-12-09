Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie Gets Official Trailer - News

/ 122 Views

by, posted 40 minutes ago

Paramount Pictures during The Game Awards 2021 debuted the first official trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2. It will launch in theaters on April 8, 2022.

View the trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles