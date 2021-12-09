Horizon Forbidden West The Game Awards 2021 Trailer Released - News

ublisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Guerrilla Games have released a new trailer for Horizon Forbidden West during The Game Awards 2021.

View the trailer below:

Horizon Forbidden West will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 18, 2022.

