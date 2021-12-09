The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience Out Now for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Developer Epic Games announced the technical demonstration, The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience, is now available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

View the trailer for it below:

Here is an overview of the technical demo:

Prepare for a wild ride into the reality-bending universe of The Matrix, featuring performances by Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Created by members of the original movie team including Lana Wachowski, the demo morphs from breathtakingly realistic cinematic to fast-paced third-person shooter experience, complete with an action-packed car chase sequence, and also provides a rich, vastly detailed open world to explore.

Step into the world of one of the most iconic action franchises ever made and explore the future of interactive storytelling and entertainment.

