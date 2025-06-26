Capcom Spotlight Showcase Overview - Resident Evil Requiem, Pragmata, More - Article

/ 439 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Capcom held its Capcom Spotlight showcase earlier today.

The showcase was about 40 minutes long and featured a new look at upcoming games Resident Evil Requiem and Pragmata, as well as updates on already released games Monster Hunter Wilds, Street Fighter 6, and Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess.

Check out the links to the news, announcements, trailers and more from the Capcom Spotlight showcase below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles