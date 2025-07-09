PS5 Best-Seller, XS and NS Have Worst Month Yet - Americas Hardware Estimates for May 2025 - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 269,735 units sold for May 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 30.88 million units lifetime in the Americas.

The Nintendo Switch was the second best-selling console with an estimated 88,067 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 56.82 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in third place with 86,189 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 20.41 million units.

May 2025 was the worst month in the Americas for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S. The previous worst month was April 2025 for the Switch with 99,078 units sold and was May 2024 for the Xbox Series X|S with 133,795 units sold.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are down by nearly 21,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 108,000 units. PS4 sold 290,657 units for the month of May 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 194,043 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 13,550 (-4.8%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 47,606 units (-35.6%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 70,427 units (-44.4%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 10,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 54,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are down by over 11,000 units.

2025 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 1.66 million units, the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.77 million units, and the Nintendo Switch has sold 0.64 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Americas hardware estimates for May 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 269,735 ( 30,881,965 ) Switch - 88,067 ( 56,819,341 ) Xbox Series X|S - 86,189 ( 20,414,413 )

USA hardware estimates for May 2025:

PlayStation 5 - 226,651 Switch - 74,257 Xbox Series X|S - 72,922

Weekly Sales:

May 10, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 71,449 Switch - 24,971 Xbox Series X|S - 24,483

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 59,987 Switch - 21,092 Xbox Series X|S - 20,756

May 17, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 66,274 Switch - 22,655 Xbox Series X|S - 22,263

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 55,720 Switch - 19,068 Xbox Series X|S - 18,817

May 24, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 64,558 Switch - 20,488 Xbox Series X|S - 20,046

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 54,225 Switch - 17,273 Xbox Series X|S - 16,983

May 31, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 67,454 Switch - 19,953 Xbox Series X|S - 19,397

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 56,719 Switch - 16,824 Xbox Series X|S - 16,366

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

