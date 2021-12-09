Evil West Gets Gameplay Reveal Trailer - News

Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Flying Wild Hog have released the gameplay reveal trailer for Evil West.

Evil never sleeps… but it bleeds.

A dark menace consumes the American frontier. As one of the last agents in a top-secret vampire-hunting institute, you are the final line between humanity and a deep-rooted terror that now emerges from the shadows. Rise up to become a Wild West Superhero, eradicate the vampire threat and save the United States!

In visceral, explosive combat, unleash hell with your firearms, lightning-fueled gauntlet and gadgets. Kill bloodthirsty monstrosities in style as a lone hunter or in co-op with a friend. Explore and fight in a narrative-driven campaign while upgrading your weapons and hunting tools. Unlock new perks to evolve your monster-slaying mastery, crafting your own playstyle to defeat the supernatural hordes.

Battle alone or with a friend in stylish, gory action combat.

action combat. Myths and legends retold within a stylised, weird wild west universe.

Evolve with perks, upgradable weapons, and tools.

Explore and fight through a story-driven campaign to save America.

Evil West will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in 2022.

