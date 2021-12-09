Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Saber Interactive have announced third-person action game, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The legendary franchise returns for a spectacular, action-packed experience, bringing the Warhammer 40,000 universe to life like never before on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive are proud to announce Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, the new third-person action title from the cult-classic Space Marine franchise which recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of the original game. Unveiled at this year’s Game Awards, the world premiere reveal trailer of Space Marine II heralds the next installment for Captain Titus and mankind’s ultimate protectors, complete with a glimpse of brutal gameplay action. Heed the call of battle. For there is only war.

The galaxy is in peril. Entire worlds are falling. The Imperium needs you.

Embody the superhuman skill and brutality of a Space Marine, the greatest of the Emperor’s warriors, with Clive Standen (Vikings, Taken) as the iconic Captain Titus. Unleash deadly abilities and an arsenal of devastating weaponry to obliterate the relentless Tyranid hordes.

Hold at bay the horrors of the galaxy in epic battles on far-flung planets. Uncover dark secrets and drive back the everlasting night to prove your ultimate loyalty to humanity.

