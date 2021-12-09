Elden Ring Gets New Story Trailer - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware have released a new story trailer for Elden Ring during The Game Awards 2021.

View the story trailer below:

Elden Ring will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 25, 2022.

