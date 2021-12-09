Senua's Saga: Hellblade II Gameplay Reveal Released - News

/ 241 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Microsoft and developer Ninja Theory have released the gameplay reveal trailer for Senua's Saga: Hellblade II.

View the gameplay reveal trailer below:

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is in development for Xbox Series X|S and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles