Senua's Saga: Hellblade II Gameplay Reveal Released

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 241 Views

Publisher Microsoft and developer Ninja Theory have released the gameplay reveal trailer for Senua's Saga: Hellblade II.

View the gameplay reveal trailer below:

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is in development for Xbox Series X|S and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


4 Comments
curl-6 (1 hour ago)

Wish the gameplay had been more combat and less running away but it does look visually stunning and given Ninja Theory's track theory I'm sure the final game will be great

trunkswd curl-6 (1 hour ago)

I trust Ninja Theory. I loved the first Hellblade even if it creeped me out and if the combat was a bit janky.

Dahum (23 minutes ago)

That looked amazing and got me very excited for the sequel!

This game will be the main reason i’m buying an Xbox console for the first time.

chakkra (58 minutes ago)

It looks nice but since it is not going to cost $70 at launch, we already know that it won't be a "AAA experience".

