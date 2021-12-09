CrossfireX Launches February 10, 2022 for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One - News

Smilegate and Remedy Entertainment during The Game Awards 2021 announced CrossfireX will launch on February 10, 2022 for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

The game "delivers an intense FPS experience spanning multiple thrilling gameplay modes and a cinematic campaign."

View the launch date reveal trailer below:

