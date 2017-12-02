Latest Stories

0

Millions of hardware units sold. As of 23rd December 2017

Weekly Software Charts

USA Top Sellers 02nd December 2017

1 PS4 Call of Duty: WWII 293,887
2 NS Super Mario Odyssey 251,051
3 3DS Pokemon: Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon 224,892
4 XOne Call of Duty: WWII 218,582
5 NS Xenoblade Chronicles 2 159,477
6 PS4 NBA 2K18 136,573
7 PS4 Destiny 2 135,691
8 XOne NBA 2K18 120,135
9 PS4 Star Wars Battlefront II (2017) 103,646
10 XOne Assassin's Creed Origins 84,343

Top 10, ranked by number of units sold.

Weekly Hardware Chart 23rd December 2017
Platform N. America Europe Japan Global
PS4 272,799 392,601 68,231 909,421
NS 378,368 165,881 271,347 879,525
XOne 338,217 122,000 708 518,114
3DS 202,508 92,601 78,194 395,890
PSV 1,410 6,110 13,667 24,257
WiiU 283 358 104 899
PS3 168 366 43 731
X360 182 156 N/A 421

Ranked by number of units sold worldwide. Note that the Global total includes regions not counted in the individual North America, Europe and Japan columns.

