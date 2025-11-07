Grand Theft Auto V Reportedly Coming Back to PlayStation Plus Game Catalog This Month - News

Grand Theft Auto V will reportedly return to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for November 2025, according to reliable leaker billbil-kun on Dealabs.

The leaker says Grand Theft Auto V will be added to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog on November 18 with the announcement expected to happen on Wednesday, November 12.

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog is available for PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra subscribers.

Grand Theft Auto V was previously available on the Game Catalog as it was added in December 2023 and November 2024 with it being available to play on the service for about six months each time before it was removed.

Grand Theft Auto V is the second best-selling video game of all-time with sales of 220 million units. Only Minecraft has sold more with its 350 million units as of April 2025.

The sequel, Grand Theft Auto VI, this week was delayed to Thursday, November 19, 2026. It will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

