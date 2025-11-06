Grand Theft Auto VI Delayed to November 19, 2026 - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Rockstar Games announced it has once again delayed Grand Theft Auto VI. The game will now launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on May 26, 2026.

"Grand Theft Auto VI will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026," reads the update from Rockstar Games.

We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve.

"We want to thank you again for your patience and support. While the wait is a little longer, we are incredibly excited for players to experience the sprawling state of Leonida and a return to modern day Vice City."

The first time the game was delayed it went from a Fall 2025 release window to May 26, 2026. The game has now been delayed an entire year with the new release date of May 26, 2026.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

