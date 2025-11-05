Cross-Buy Between PS5 and PC Might be Coming in the Future - News

A new "Cross-Buy" icon has been discovered on PlayStation 5 consoles that suggests a feature similar to Xbox Play Anywhere could be coming soon for PlayStation owners, according to reliable leaker billbil-kun on Dealabs.

The "Cross-Buy" icon, alongside a "PS5/PC" icon, were discovered by a user on social media and billbil-kun in their own testing were able to determine the icons are real. CSS files in PlayStation Store data did mention "crossbuy-tag" in some properties of the file.

"Cross-Buy" did exist during the days of the PlayStation Vita as it allowed games to be played on a PS4/PS4 and PS Vita with a single purchase on the PlayStation Store. However, these new icons were added to the PlayStation website in June 2025, according to billbil-kun.

It is possible this new "Cross-Buy" icon could be between the PS5 and PC or between a PS5 and some other new PlayStation console.

