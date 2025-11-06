Overcooked 2! – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is Out Now - News

Publisher Team17 and developer Ghost Town Games have released Overcooked! 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition for $29.99 / £24.99 / €29.99. Users who own the Switch version can upgrade for $9.99 / £7.99 / €9.99.

View the Switch 2 launch trailer below:

Read details on Overcooked! 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition below:

You’ll knead to work together to cook up a storm in the worldwide sensations’ newest iteration—cook, chop, and communicate your way through the Onion Kingdom in your trusty food van to prepare delicacies from copious cuisines to stave of the unending hunger of the Unbread hordes!

Now, I won’t overegg it but, with this new version of Overcooked! 2, we’ve stripped out the old kitchen and installed a bunch of brand-new exclusive Nintendo Switch 2 appliances, such as:

Enhanced graphics in-line with PC.

4K resolution / 60 frames per second gameplay when docked—enjoy those kitchen fires in 4K.

Camera Play—enjoy all the laughter and joy on your friends’ faces as you trek across the Onion Kingdom. Know exactly who to scream at for help when the burger you’ve been grilling has been thrown away!

Game Share—Bring new chefs to your team, even those without a copy of Overcooked! 2 can play both locally and online as long as one of you has your kitchen tools ready!

Overcooked! 2 can play both locally and online as long as one of you has your kitchen tools ready! And may we introduce you to the newest member of the Kitchen Crew: The Pristine Platinum Platypus!

Chefs will still be able to play with Nintendo Switch players and any downloadable content you already own will remain. For those worrying about save files and losing your treasured three stars, have no fear! progression can be transferred back and forth between both platforms.

For one week after launch, you can get the early bird special! 20 percent off both the upgrade and new edition for those ready to jump into the kitchen while the frying pan is sizzling!

