Cash Cleaner Simulator Launches February 12, 2026 for PS5 and Xbox Series - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publishers Forklift Interactive and Digital Pajamas, and developer Mind Control Games announced Cash Cleaner Simulator will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on February 12, 2026.

View the console release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Cash Cleaner Simulator welcomes you into the life of a low-level criminal with a particular specialty. When your underworld contacts need dirty money to come back squeaky clean, they call you.

Each delivery is different. Arriving in bags, boxes, or stuffed into mattresses, it’s your job to retrieve it all, identify any problems like dirt, blood, or counterfeit bills, and get to work. Your clients expect results! Do your job well, or do whatever it takes, and reap the rewards.

In your downtime, order new tools to increase your efficiency, and scale up your operation. Or just buy stuff to cozy up your place!

Take on jobs at your own pace, expand your cleaning services to gold bars, different currencies, and more. Explore your lab…you may need more than just your eyes to discover its secrets. And maybe ask yourself how you got here…and why can’t you leave?

Use washing machines, dryers, counting machines, and other tools to clean dirty cash. After cleaning, don’t forget to count it and send it to your handlers! Maybe not all of it; the money pile doesn’t grow by itself! Progress through the jobs to upgrade your gear and unlock new ways to handle the money!

Your phone is the center of your operation. Surf the darknet to find new jobs, order useful (and not so) tools, take pictures, and scan your surroundings for helpful tips. Just put it on mute when you’re working. You don’t want any distractions!

All the satisfaction of having lots of money without any shootouts! Leave the danger to the others; you’re here to relax and clean the cash, and you don’t really care how it got here. Some paint the world red, but you paint it green! You know, like crisp clean bills!

Your place of work contains many secrets, so be on the lookout for them! You may need special tools like a UV lamp or wait for the night-time to come and find them, but the truth is out there… and so are more places to store your cash!

Everyone has to relax! Even those working with dirty cash obtained in questionable ways! Burn some cash figuratively and literally—cozy up your place, play Moneyball (it’s like basketball… BUT WITH CASH), and throw anything you want into a furnace for fun!

