Kirby Air Riders Gets Overview Trailer And 2 Commercials - News

/ 299 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Nintendo has released the Japanese overview trailer and two Japanese commercials for Kirby Air Riders.

View the overview trailer below:

View the commercials below:

Kirby Air Riders will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on November 20.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles