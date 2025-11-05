Nintendo to Strengthen Game Development by 'Acquiring Development Companies' - News

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa in a presentation revealed the company wants to strengthen its internal video game development ability by acquiring companies to make them subsidiaries and to augment its own development facilities.

"Here, I will share specific examples regarding the funds to strengthen our business foundation, which I explained on the previous slide," said Furukawa. "There are three main investment areas.

"First is strengthening game development. We will work to strengthen the internal game development organization within the Nintendo group. This includes initiatives such as acquiring development companies to make them subsidiaries and augmenting our development facilities, and the construction of Corporate Headquarters Development Center, Building No. 2 (tentative name).

"Second is building software assets in non-game entertainment. Taking into account the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, we will allocate funds to more actively pursue business opportunities that have an affinity with our game business, including but not limited to movies.

"Third is the foundation for maintaining and expanding our relationships with consumers. We will utilize funds to maintain and expand our touchpoints with consumers, centered on the Nintendo Account system."

