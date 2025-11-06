Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Delayed to 'Beyond Early 2026' - News

/ 210 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Skydance New Media announced Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra has been delayed from an early 2026 release window to sometime "beyond early 2026."

"At Skydance Games, our goal is to deliver unforgettable, premium games that honor the characters and worlds we’re fortunate to work with," reads the update from the company. "Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is an ambitious project, and we are committed to ensuring it meets the level of quality that our team, players, and fans expect.

"To fully realize our vision for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, we’ve made the decision to shift our release window beyond early 2026.

"We’re grateful for the passion and support from the community and players around the world. The team is working hard to create something truly special, and we look forward to sharing more with you as development progresses."

This is the second time the game has been delayed. The first time it was delayed it went from a 2025 release window to early 2026.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles