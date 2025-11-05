Nintendo Store App Now Available for iOS and Android - News

/ 197 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo announced it has released the Nintendo Store app for iOS and Android. Check out the app via the App Store and Google Play.

The app can be used brows Nintendo systems, accessories, games, and merchandise. It was originally released in Japan in April 2020 as the My Nintendo app.

Read details on the app below:

Nintendo Store is a free app for browsing Nintendo systems, accessories, games, and merchandise. You can use this app to access all the features below!

Shop on My Nintendo Store

You can use this app to browse Nintendo Switch 2 / Nintendo Switch systems and accessories, physical and digital games, and other Nintendo products and merchandise—and then jump directly to My Nintendo Store to make purchases. (Note: Physical products are not available in all countries / regions.)

Get the Latest Info on Games

You can stay up-to-date with the latest news on Nintendo games, events, and more!

Receive Notifications About Sales

You can turn on push notifications for when items on your Wish List go on sale.

Review Your Play Activity

You can sign in with your Nintendo Account to see your Nintendo Switch 2 / Nintendo Switch play activity. If you had a Nintendo 3DS or Wii U system, you can see your play activity logged prior to February 2020. (Note: To view your Nintendo 3DS and Wii U play activity, you’ll need to link your Nintendo Network ID (NNID) to your Nintendo Account.)

Check in at Events

You can use the app to check in at official Nintendo stores and events and earn related rewards! Your check-in activity will also be accessible within the app.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles