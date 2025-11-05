Nintendo Wants a 'Consistent Release' Schedule of New Films - News

/ 177 Views

by, posted 46 minutes ago

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa in a presentation following its latest earnings report says he wants to a "consistent" release" schedule of new films following the huge success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Now, I would like to explain our current approach and structure for our movies and videos," said Furukawa.

"Currently, we are actively taking part in financing and are deeply involved in the production of multiple movies, from planning and development through to production," said Furukawa.

"For The Super Mario Bros. Movie and the upcoming The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, our own Shigeru Miyamoto has served as a co-producer alongside Mr. Chris Meledandri of Illumination. For the live-action movie of The Legend of Zelda, Shigeru Miyamoto is co-producing with Mr. Avi Arad of Arad Productions Inc., and has been closely involved since the initial planning stages."

Furukawa added Nintendo Pictures released its first short animation based on the world of Pikmin last month. This was done ahead of a free update for Pikmin 4 that is set to release this month.

In a separate page he added, "We are continuing to prepare for the ongoing release of movies in the future."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles