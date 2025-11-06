PlayStation Announces MLB The Show 26 - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer San Diego Studio have announced MLB The Show 26.

"First and foremost, on behalf of everyone at San Diego Studio, thank you to the fans for making 2025 a huge year for MLB The Show!" reads the announcement post.

"Our mission has always been to create a baseball experience that resonates with everyone from longtime veterans of the franchise to brand-new players picking up the game for the first time. And this year, the team brought fresh ways for you to enjoy the sport you love.

"The development team really leaned in, bringing fans all-new ways to enjoy their favorite sport from Road To The Show’s new high school and college journeys, to Diamond Dynasty’s exciting new experiences in Diamond Quest and Weekend Classic.

"We introduced gameplay innovations with ShowTech, like revamping the throw meter and adding hundreds of new animations. We also made the offseason more strategic and rewarding in Franchise Mode and proudly continued our commitment to storytelling and baseball history with another season of Storylines presents The Negro Leagues.

"And that’s just the beginning. None of this would be possible without your passion and feedback. In fact, last year your feedback helped inform the changes and improvements we outlined that would be coming to MLB The Show 25. Thank you for helping shape the future of MLB The Show. We’re listening and truly appreciate your continued support."

Read details on the game below:

Last year, we shared information earlier in the season and we aim to continue that going forward. With that said, see below for a sneak peek at a few of our areas of focus for MLB The Show 26:

Gameplay

Gameplay continues to focus on delivering the most authentic on-field baseball experience. We’re focusing on advanced logic and new data metrics… redefining ratings, pitch effects, and bat ball physics.

Diamond Dynasty

Now and Later Packs are just the beginning. We will continue delivering engaging content for players to live their MLB fantasy as well as new ways to play and use your squads.

Road To The Show

Experience the ultimate player’s path; building off ‘25, MLB The Show 26 takes Road To The Show further than ever before, with a suite of new colleges and a focus on the mid-to-late career.

Franchise

Continue evolving the front office experience by building deeper, more immersive, and challenging systems shaped by community feedback.

Storylines: The Negro Leagues – Season 4

Celebrate the rich history of baseball with the continuation of Storylines: The Negro Leagues, the award-winning mode that invites fans to take the field and play in the moments that shaped the careers of some of the sport’s most talented yet often overlooked legends.

This is just the start— stay tuned for more as we head into 2026.

Jump start your journey in MLB The Show 26 with up to 26 The Show packs!

What are Now & Later Packs?

Now & Later Packs contain items you’ve come to expect “now” from The Show Packs in MLB The Show 25 with the added bonus of allowing you to redeem a The Show Pack “later” in MLB The Show 26 at no additional cost.

How do I earn Now & Later Packs?

Sign up for The Scouting Report

Those who subscribe by Friday, November 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT will earn 5 Now & Later Packs! Your future self will thank you for this head start in ’26!

Play Diamond Dynasty Content in MLB The Show 25

Earn additional Now & Later Packs in MLB The Show 25 starting Friday, November 21!

Here’s the content forecast: Friday, November 21: Now & Later Packs in the 11th Inning XP Path Early 2026: Now & Later Packs in a dedicated Now & Later Program



What do I get in MLB The Show 26?

Each Now & Later Pack you earn in MLB The Show 25 will give out a Now & Later voucher that will automatically be redeemed into The Show Packs when logging into MLB The Show 26 during its standard release. Make sure you log into ‘26 with the same account you used to earn Now & Later Packs in ‘25!

While that’s all for today, in the meantime, get a head start and get ready to start earning those Now & Later Packs in MLB The Show 25!

