GTA Series Approaches 460M, RDR Series Tops 106M, Borderlands Series Tops 99M - Sales

posted 12 minutes ago

Take-Two Interactive has released its latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 2025 and in the report has provided an update on the latest sales figures for its best-selling franchises, as well as an update on the sales of individual games.

The Grand Theft Auto series is the best-selling franchise by Take-Two with nearly 460 million units sold-in. This is up from nearly 455 million units from the previous quarter. Grand Theft Auto V has sold-in over 220 million units, which is up from 215 million units.

The Red Dead Redemption series has sold-in over 106 million units worldwide, which is up from 104 million units. Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold-in over 79 million units, which is up from 77 million units. It is also the best-selling title of the past seven years in the US in terms of dollar sales.

The NBA 2K series has sold-in over 167 million units worldwide, which is up from over 162 million units.

The Borderlands series has sold-in over 99 million units worldwide, which is up from nearly 94 million units. Sales reported for Borderlands 2 has sold-in over 30 million, which is the same as the previous quarter. There were no figures given for the recently released Borderlands 4.

Sid Meier’s Civilization series has sold-in nearly 80 million units, which is up from nearly 77 million units.

"We achieved outstanding second quarter results by releasing new hit titles, driving innovation in live services, and maintaining our commitment to developing the highest quality products," said Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick. "With momentum across our business, particularly in mobile and NBA 2K, we are raising our Fiscal Year 2026 Net Bookings forecast for the second consecutive quarter.

"Rockstar Games will now release Grand Theft Auto VI on November 19, 2026, and we remain both excited and confident they will deliver an unrivalled blockbuster entertainment experience. With the most robust pipeline in our Company’s history, we expect to achieve record levels of Net Bookings in Fiscal 2027, which will establish a new baseline for our business and set us on a path of enhanced profitability."

