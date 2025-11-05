Marvel Games to Continue Insomniac Collaboration 'for Many Years to Come' - News

Marvel Games general manager Haluk Mentes in an interview with Game Informer stated they plan to continue to work with Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Wolverine developer "for many years to come."

"We’ve spent upwards of a decade building the Marvel Games portfolio, and it’s been fun watching the tapestry unfold game-by-game and to see players' reactions," said Mentes.

"There’s been a tremendous level of thought that went into the games we decided to pursue. We've almost instinctively operated from this place of 'no regrets,' meaning if we projected ourselves 20 years into the future and looked back, we don’t ever want to say 'we should’ve made that game' or 'why did we not push harder to make this happen?'

"There’s a great sense of responsibility at play here: Marvel is an almost 90-year-old creative brand, yet it’s as fresh as ever because during all that time, each new generation grew up with Marvel, ultimately became creators and left their mark, and then passed the torch to the next generation. We happen to be here now, carrying this torch, and we feel we have a debt of gratitude to deliver for the players and future creators, whose first encounter with Marvel might well be one of our games.

"We also actively seek collaborators that want to take on the same mantle. As is usually the case, once we complete a project together, they, too, become 'Marvel.' Marvel’s Wolverine with our dear friends at Insomniac Games is perhaps the epitome of this philosophy. We have been working together for more than a decade and developed such a shorthand across multiple Marvel’s Spider-Man games that when the time finally came to bring Logan back in spectacular and visceral fashion, it was obvious to everyone on our team that Insomniac was the perfect choice.

"It was our shared culture and values that brought us together, and we’re so proud to continue collaborating for many years to come."

Marvel’s Wolverine will launch for the PlayStation 5 in fall 2026.

