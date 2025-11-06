Pokémon Legends: Z-A Mega Dimension DLC Launches December 10 - News

Publisher The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak announced the Mega Dimension DLC for Pokémon Legends: Z-A will launch on December 10 for $29.99.

In Pokemon Legends: Z-A “Mega Dimension,” Trainers will revisit Lumiose as spatial distortions begin to form around the city. Donut chef Ansha and her companion, the Mythical Pokemon Hoopa, will guide players as they explore the mysterious dimension known as Hyperspace Lumiose. This not-quite Lumiose City is home to newly discovered Mega-Evolved Pokemon and other Pokemon not usually found in Lumiose, some of which can exceed the normal limit of Lv. 100 with hyperspace levels.

Hoopa’s powers are awakened when it receives one of Ansha’s donuts, transforming the distortions into portals to hyperspace. Ansha uses Berries to create various kinds of donuts that grant different effects in hyperspace, such as powering up your Pokemon. She can also use more potent Hyperspace Berries, which are useful for taking on the high-level Pokemon in Hyperspace Lumiose.

Trainers will be joined by new allies such as Korrina, a successor to a line of Mega Evolution gurus determined to encounter every Mega-Evolved Pokemon. Together with Team MZ, players will explore Hyperspace Lumiose, uncover its secrets, and tackle the strange events befalling Lumiose City.

Newly Discovered Mega-Evolved Pokemon

Mega Chimecho and Mega Baxcalibur will make their debut in Pokemon Legends: Z-A “Mega Dimension.”

When Chimecho Mega Evolves, six smaller copies appear and flutter endlessly, even when no wind is blowing. When Chimecho cries, the echoes of its copies overlap and resonate, creating an intense sound-wave attack that can overwhelm any opponent.

Baxcalibur becomes even more formidable thanks to Mega Evolution, generating more ice energy and wielding a back blade that has grown larger and more powerful. With the sheer weight of this blade, it can cleave or smash nearly anything in its path. Players can obtain the Mega Stone needed to evolve Baxcalibur from the Z-A Battle Club as a reward for advancing in online Ranked Battles.

Extra Side Mission Now Available to Get Mythical Pokemon Diancie in Pokemon Legends: Z-A

Beginning Thursday, November 6, players can claim a Diancite Stone through the Mystery Gift feature[4] in the Pokemon Legends: Z-A base game. This Diancite stone unlocks an opportunity to encounter and catch the Jewel Pokemon Diancie through an extra side mission titled “Shine Bright like a Gemstone.”

Once Trainers have claimed their Diancite via Mystery Gift, they can visit the Looker Bureau, where Mimi the Espurr—Emma’s partner Pokemon—will take a special interest in the Mega Stone, setting an extra side mission in motion. Completing this mission allows players to add Diancie to their team, then use the Diancite stone to Mega Evolve it into Mega Diancie, unveiling its radiant Mega Evolution in battle.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is available for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch.

