Rockstar Says Employees Were Fired for Leaking 'Confidential Information in a Public Forum' - News

Rockstar Games was accused last week of union busting in the UK by the Independent Workers' Union of Great Britain (IWGB) after it reportedly laid off over 30 employees on Thursday, October 30.

IWGB is defending its members in which it believes were "targeted unfairly for exercising their legal rights."

Rockstar has now sent a statement Bloomberg disputing those claims saying the employees were fired for leaking "confidential information."

"Last week, we took action against a small number of individuals who were found to be distributing and discussing confidential information in a public forum, a violation of our company policies," reads the statement from Rockstar. "This was in no way related to people’s right to join a union or engage in union activities."

IWGB president Alex Marshall has dismissed this explanation saying Rockstar was "afraid of hard-working staff privately discussing exercising their rights for a fairer workplace and a collective voice."

He added, "Management are showing they don’t care about delays to GTA 6, and that they’re prioritizing union-busting by targeting the very people who make the game."

Grand Theft Auto VI will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on May 26, 2026.

