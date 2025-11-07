Static Dread: The Lighthouse Out Now for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, and Xbox One - News

/ 79 Views

by, posted 33 minutes ago

Polden Publishing and developer Solarsuit Games announced the horror adventure game, Static Dread: The Lighthouse, is now available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One for $12.99 / £9.99 / €12.99 / ¥1,980.

The game first released for PC via Steam on August 6.

Read details on the game below:

Lovecraft meets Papers, Please. Play as a lighthouse keeper and guide ships safely into the harbor using your radio. Survive the presence of something impossible, and don’t let the shadows consume you!

Story

In the aftermath of a global cataclysm, the harbor authorities reactivated an ancient lighthouse, hoping to keep the seas navigable amidst the growing chaos. A lone keeper is dispatched to the forsaken island, tasked with manning the beacon. The fate of passing vessels and the nearby town now rests in his hands. Far away, a wife and daughter wait for his return.

Each night, his duties grow more perilous. Mariners report encounters with creatures beyond the reach of science. Ships drift back from distant waters—empty, their crews vanished without a trace. In the island’s fishing village, the locals whisper prayers to sea gods and perform rituals to raise the dead.

Will the keeper preserve his sanity, protect those he loves, and guide the vessels entrusted to him through the abyss? Or will he, too, be lost to the dark tides gathering beneath the surface of the world?

Features:

Mesmerizing tales of the sea.

Strange characters.

An atmosphere of unknowable horror.

Multiple endings.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles