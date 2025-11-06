Square Enix Wants to Use Generative AI to Do 70% of Its QA and Debugging by the end of 2027 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 284 Views
Square Enix has partnered with Matsuo-Iwasawa Laboratory at the University of Tokyo with the goal to improve the "efficiency of game development processes through AI technologies."
The goal of the partnership is for Square Enix to "automate 70% of QA and debugging tasks in game development by the end of 2027."
The project is titled "Joint Development of Game QA Automation Technology Using Generative AI" and has "a joint research team of more than ten members" that includes researchers from the University of Tokyo and engineers from the Square Enix group.
Square Enix by using generative AI will "aim to improve the efficiency of QA operations and establish a competitive advantage in game development."
The use of AI in gaming and other industries has been a hot topic. The use of it in QA could lead to people getting laid off and potentially missing bugs and other issues spotted by humans.
Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.
Get ready for even buggier games to start coming out, all just in order to lay off more people.
Sounds kind of realistic, since it's 'only' 70%. Much of it will probably be fairly routine work, leaving the trickier parts to people. If it's routine work, AI shouldn't do too poorly either, although obviously there are still concerns regarding the quality of AI QA (which is pretty ironic).
I am so glad I'm about 90% finished with amassing retro consoles and games. With AI jumping into the picture, it seems like the writing on the wall has just gone HD... ultra HD.