Square Enix Announces Layoffs Due to US and Europe Restructuring - News

/ 239 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Square Enix president Takashi Kiryu in an all-hands meeting with employees outside of Japan today announced it will be laying off staff in its Western business.

An internal presentation that available to read on the Square Enix website says "a fundamental restructuring of the overseas publishing organization is being implemented with the aim of further strengthening global publishing capabilities and improving operational efficiency."

The company said it is expected to save around 3 billion yen ($19.6 million) due to the restructuring.

IGN is reporting employees in the US and UK have been laid off. This includes a possible 137 staff at risk in the UK and an unknown number in the US. UK law states a company must undergo redundancy consultations in order to see if any of the jobs could be saved.

Square Enix in a statement sent to IGN said, "We are reorganizing our operations in North America and Europe to strengthen our development structure and to drive a globally integrated marketing strategy.

"This was an extremely difficult decision, made following careful consideration and analysis by our leadership, in order to best position the Group’s long-term growth.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the talented team members who will be departing the company for their significant contributions to Square Enix. During this period of transition, we remain committed to treating each individual with the utmost respect and providing extensive support throughout this process."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles