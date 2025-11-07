BioWare Says 'Next Mass Effect Game is in Development' - News

Mass Effect executive producer Mike Gamble in a blog post in celebration of N7 Day has reiterated the next entry in the Mass Effect series is still in development.

"Like you, we’ve heard the rumors lately," said Gamble. "You’ve made it clear you care deeply about what’s next. So let’s start by setting the record straight: the next Mass Effect game is in development, and EA and BioWare remain committed to telling more stories in this universe.

"The truth is, the last few years have been an incredibly busy time at BioWare. But currently, the team is heads-down and focused exclusively on Mass Effect. We have a lot of universe to cover, lots of features to build, and lots of romances to figure out. We’re excited by what we’re building, and we promise you: when we’re ready, it’ll be a lot of fun to show. Until then, thank you for your patience because y’all are thirsty for news and I see you looking for secret meaning in my tweets (okay, sometimes they have secret meaning).

"Beyond the next game, there’s more to get excited about. I haven’t talked about it much, but you might have heard a little something about a TV series? We’ve been partnering closely with Amazon on it, and we’re really excited with what the talented team over there is coming up with.

"The writers room is going strong, and we’ve got a lot figured out about how it fits within the Mass Effect canon, and where it sits in respect to the new game. The show will explore a brand-new story within the universe’s timeline, and will be set after the original trilogy. It won’t be a retread of Commander Shepard’s story – because after all … that’s YOUR story, isn’t it?"

