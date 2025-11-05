UNBEATABLE Delayed Hours Before Release, Now Launches December 9 - News

posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Playstack and developer D-CELL have announced the rhythm adventure game, UNBEATABLE, has been delayed from November 6 to December 9. It will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

"Hi! UNBEATABLE was supposed to come out tomorrow!" reads a message from the companies. "That’s a scary sentence. Here’s a worse one: UNBEATABLE will now release on December 9. I hate that I have to say this. There’s no way to apologize for it that feels like enough. I’m personally sorry about this and I wish it was different."

The decision to delay the game was made hours before the announcement. This was due to "[quality assurance] hit a low-repro progression blocker last night that’s serious enough it’s considered unreleasable. Fixing this would require pushing the console release date back because of [certification] timelines, and not fixing this is, well. We refuse to do that. We’re fixing it."

