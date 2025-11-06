Hitman: Absolution Launches November 13 for Switch - News

Developer Feral Interactive announced it will release IO Interactive's stealth action game, Hitman: Absolution, for the Nintendo Switch on November 13 for $29.99 / £19.99 / €24.99. The Nintendo Switch 2 version will launch in 2026.

View the Nintendo Switch release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Betrayed, hunted and honour-bound to protect a teenage girl with a dangerous secret, the ultimate assassin makes a deadly return to the Nintendo handheld. With a new list of targets, over 20 missions in which to eliminate them, and a new set of tricks up his sleeve, the barcoded killer’s stealth-action skills will be put to the test once more.

As with the recent mobile release, you can also expect Contracts Mode to arrive in a post-release update in 2026, when you’ll be able to set challenges and compete for high scores with your friends across all three platforms.

