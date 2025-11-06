Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Launches December 4 - News

posted 3 hours ago

Sega announced Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on December 4. A physical edition will release in early 2026.

Users who already own the Switch version will be able to upgrade using the Upgrade Pack for $10, which will be available for $5 until December 10. Those who buy the Switch 2 version by December 17 will get the Werehog Pack as a bonus.

View the Nintendo Switch 2 announcement trailer below:

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 25.

