PlayStation Portal Adds Cloud Streaming Today

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the PlayStation Portal starting later today (6:00 pm PT / 9:00 pm ET) will add Cloud Streaming for PS5 Games for PlayStation Plus Premium members without the need to connect to a PlayStation 5 console through Remote Play.

PlayStation Plus Premium members can also now stream select digital PS5 games they own.

Cloud streaming for PS5 games in Your Library

PlayStation Plus Premium members can now stream select digital PS5 games from their own library. At launch, thousands of PS5 games support Cloud Streaming, including blockbusters such as Astro Bot, Borderlands 4, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Fortnite, Ghost of Yōtei, Grand Theft Auto V, and Resident Evil 4.

In addition, hundreds of compatible games from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics Catalog, including Cyberpunk 2077, God of War Ragnarök, Hogwarts Legacy, Sword of the Sea and The Last of Us Part II Remastered are also streamable directly from the cloud.

Cloud Streaming unlocks new ways to play: enjoy a game side-by-side with a friend who’s using your PS5 under a separate account, or stream your favorite game while someone else watches a movie on the console. Cloud Streaming also makes it easier to enjoy PS5 games on the go – at a hotel, café, friend’s place, or anywhere else with a high-speed internet Wi-Fi connection – since you can keep playing even when your PS5 console back home is powered off or is in use by another account.

Redesigned UI

A refreshed home screen now features three tabs: Remote Play, Cloud Streaming, and Search.

Remote Play home screen: Connect to a PS5 console paired with the PS Portal to enjoy games installed on that console. A PlayStation Plus membership is not required for Remote Play.

Connect to a PS5 console paired with the PS Portal to enjoy games installed on that console. A PlayStation Plus membership is not required for Remote Play. Cloud Streaming home screen: A new dedicated home screen for Cloud Streaming allows PlayStation Plus Premium members to instantly stream a range of compatible PS5 games without waiting for downloads.

A new dedicated home screen for Cloud Streaming allows PlayStation Plus Premium members to instantly stream a range of compatible PS5 games without waiting for downloads. Search screen: Quickly look up any game that supports Cloud Streaming. If you don’t have the entitlement to stream a game, a QR code will be displayed to direct you to the PlayStation App or to a web browser on another device.

Enhancing Gameplay Experience

This update also introduces several new features designed to make playing on PS Portal more immersive and convenient.

New Features for Remote Play and Cloud Streaming

3D Audio Support : 3D Audio is now available during Remote Play and Cloud Streaming on supported games, when using a compatible audio device. Immerse yourself in spatial sound with wired headphones or a compatible PlayStation Link wireless audio device such as the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds and Pulse Elite wireless headset.

: 3D Audio is now available during Remote Play and Cloud Streaming on supported games, when using a compatible audio device. Immerse yourself in spatial sound with wired headphones or a compatible PlayStation Link wireless audio device such as the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds and Pulse Elite wireless headset. Passcode Lock : Protect your device by setting a passcode on your PS Portal. To set a passcode, go to Settings > System > Passcode.

Network Status Screen : A stable internet connection is essential to ensure the best experience on PS Portal. You can now quickly check your connection quality with an easy-to-access status view. During Cloud Streaming or Remote Play, open the Quick menu and go to Troubleshoot > Show Network Status.

New Features for Cloud Streaming

In-Game Store : In-game purchases are now supported during Cloud Streaming. You can purchase add-on items and in-game currencies without leaving your game session, and receive benefits instantly. Just like before, you can also make in-game purchases during a Remote Play session.

Accessibility Options : Enable new accessibility options during Cloud Streaming, such as screen reader and adjustable text size. Go to Settings > Cloud Streaming > Accessibility Settings for Cloud Streaming. These settings will only apply to select screens during Cloud Streaming. You can continue to access the PS5 console’s settings menu to adjust accessibility settings during Remote Play.

Game Invitations: Receive game invites from friends that are playing the same game during Cloud Streaming, and join a multiplayer session directly from the Quick menu.

We’re thrilled to bring Cloud Streaming and these new features to PS Portal, and we can’t thank the PlayStation community enough for embracing the device since its launch. Your feedback and enthusiasm continue to shape its evolution.

We’ll keep working to expand the ways you can enjoy your PS5 library, and we look forward to sharing more updates in the future.

