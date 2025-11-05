One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Launches November 21 for Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series - News

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and Koei Tecmo developer Omega Force announced One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on November 21.

The new versions of the game will feature more detailed graphics and more enemies on screen. Users who own the game on the same family of consoles will be able to upgrade to the new version.

The Future Island Egghead Pack will release on the same day for all platforms. It adds new playable characters Rob Lucci, Jewelry Bonney, and S-Snake.

View the next-gen release date announcement trailer below:

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 first launched for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in March 2020.

