Airship Survival RPG Echoes of Elysium Launches on December 4 - News

/ 119 Views

by, posted 12 minutes ago

Publisher Snail Games and developer Loric Games announced the co-op airship survival RPG, Echoes of Elysium, will launch in Early Access for PC via Steam on December 4.

"Echoes of Elysium has been a dream project for us, a chance to build a world that feels boundless, alive, and truly our own, said Loric Games co-founder Ray Soto.

"We wanted players to experience real freedom to build their fleet of ships, chart their own course through the skies, and make the journey theirs. You can take to the clouds on your own or team up with friends, and every decision opens a new story. That spirit of discovery is what drives us."

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Have you ever wanted to live on an airship? Now you have to. The serene skies of Elysium are both beautiful and deadly. Custom build floating fortresses, recruit your crew, and fight land and skyborne mechanisms in a paradise, filled with secrets, that wants you out.

Set in the enchanting world of Elysium, where ancient mechanisms coexist with serene skies and breathtaking landscapes, players must set sail for adventure in airships of their own design. Your fleet is more than simple transport, but your base of operations where you can transport supplies, craft materials, and engage in aerial combat against an armada of adversaries.

Work alone or with friends in up to six-player cooperative play as you uncover the mysteries of a forgotten paradise where danger lurks in the form of soul-powered clockwork beasts. Gather, craft, survive, and grow in power as you fight for survival and across a fractured landscape of diverse environments. Harvest unique resources to craft vital tools, contraptions, and airships, all aiding in your defense and exploration.

Play With Friends

Play solo or with up to six players in online cooperative play. Uncover the mysteries of a forgotten paradise where soul-powered clockwork beasts lurk in every corner. Gather resources, craft tools and airships, and survive across fractured biomes filled with danger and discovery.

Build Airships

Your airship isn’t just a base or transportation, it’s your home, your workshop, and your war machine. Customize every part, expand your fleet, and upgrade weapons to survive and explore the Elysian skies. From lumbering fortresses to nimble raiders, your design is the difference between glory and being scrap wood.

Defeat the Armada

The skies of Elysium aren’t empty. Face the Heron faction, swarms of flying mechanical monsters, hostile towers, and an armada of airships bent on your destruction. Level up, unlock new abilities, and craft gear and parts to grow from a fragile skiff into a floating fortress for you and your friends.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles