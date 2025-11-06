Dave the Diver - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is Out Now - News

Publisher and developer Mintrocket announced Dave the Diver - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is now available for the Nintendo Switch 2.

The game is discounted to $11.99 until November 13, afterwards it will increase to $19.99. Users who own the Switch version can upgrade with the free upgrade pack.

The Switch 2 version of the game has higher resolution and improved frame rates over the Switch version. The rest of the game remains the same.

Dave the Diver previously released for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

