Final Fantasy VII Revelation Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Square Enix has announced the final chapter in the Final Fantasy VII remake series, Final Fantasy VII Revelation, for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store. It will launch in spring 2027.

View the reveal trailer below:

View the gameplay introduction video below:

Read details via Square Enix below:

Cloud Strife and his loyal companions face a world that teeters on the brink of annihilation. Grieving a beloved ally, and with their nemesis Sephiroth nearing godhood, the party takes to the skies aboard the airship Highwind in a race against time to stop Meteor, the ultimate destructive magic, and the total obliteration of the planet. FINAL FANTASY VII REVELATION delivers the unforgettable, breathtaking finale to one of the most ambitious projects in video game history and the culmination of 30 years of FINAL FANTASY VII storytelling.



In the Reveal Trailer, the party sets off across a world without boundaries. The entire planet is freely explorable via the iconic Highwind airship. Players can drop in via parachute anywhere, seamlessly transitioning from air to land. With Meteor descending and enormous Weapons unleashing terror, the planet’s conflicts are many, and the party will need to divide and conquer. Choose where to go, who to help and in what order as the planet itself fights for survival. Make one last stand alongside a beloved cast of legendary heroes, making decisions along the journey that can impact aspects of their stories. Customize combat by switching between real-time action and Tactical Mode in the series’ acclaimed hybrid battle system, now expanded and perfected with new playable characters and powerful new abilities.

“FINAL FANTASY VII, first released in 1997, has been beloved by fans for many years and has since become a “legend” in its own right. The FINAL FANTASY VII Remake Series that began in 2020 with everyone’s passionate support is finally reaching its climactic finale with FINAL FANTASY VII REVELATION. The story’s final destination represents my emotions spanning thirty years working on this title; and yet, as the developer, our hands alone cannot turn its final page. It’s only when you, the player, step inside and memorialize this journey that a new “legend” is finally born. We hope you witness the coming together of our hearts, and yours.” - Yoshinori Kitase, Producer



“I’m beyond excited to announce FINAL FANTASY VII REVELATION, launching simultaneously across all platforms in Spring 2027. I’m truly grateful to our fans who believed in this story and supported us for so many years. In this title, centered around “resolve,” Cloud and his companions will confront their respective convictions and continue their journey towards the final battle that will determine the planet’s fate. All the stories and emotions accumulated over the years will culminate in the most satisfying way with this experience, brought to you as the series’ final chapter. Please look forward to it.” - Naoki Hamaguchi, Director



“As creators, we have carefully built and nurtured the FINAL FANTASY VII series over many years, expanding it through numerous spin-off titles along the way. Over time, we believe each fan has developed their own unique interpretation of the story, and our goal has been to bring all of these FINAL FANTASY VII stories together so that they ultimately converge in the final chapter of the Remake Series. While there may be a mix of excitement and uncertainty, we are confident that this journey will remain an unforgettable experience for years to come. Thank you sincerely for joining us and being part of this journey over so many years.” - Tetsuya Nomura, Creative Director



Alongside the Reveal Trailer, an extended gameplay reveal gave fans an in-depth look at new locations and playable characters, plus the debut of the FITS system. Venture to lands reimagined in stunning detail, like the sun-drenched Mideel archipelago, the warrior nation of Wutai and the frozen wastes of the Northern Continent. Take up arms as the deft gunslinger Vincent Valentine, whose lightning-fast gunplay and ferocious, bestial transformations can devastate the battlefield. Cantankerous pilot Cid Highwind can control the tempo by quickly closing the distance for powerful single-target lance strikes or sweeping area-of-effect damage. Achieve new heights of power with the FITS system by equipping unique outfits that bestow new movesets, evoking classic FINAL FANTASY jobs like Black Mage and Warrior.

Newcomers and fans alike can catch up on the series before FINAL FANTASY VII REVELATION arrives by playing the first two entries, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE and FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, out now across PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, XBOX Series X|S and PC. Players can take advantage of the Streamlined Progression feature in both titles, with options such as unlimited HP and MP, always-full ATB gauge and easier weapon ability acquisition to streamline and custom tailor the play experience. The two titles are available bundled in the “FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE & REBIRTH - Twin Pack” for $59.99 and have together garnered massive critical acclaim, including several The Game Awards nominations and awards, over 140 perfect review scores and numerous Game of the Year accolades.



Players with save data from FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE and/or FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH on their console or PC will also unlock special bonuses in FINAL FANTASY VII REVELATION:

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE: Summon Materia: Chocobo & Moogle

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH: Summon Materia: Phoenix



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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