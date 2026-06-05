New Hand-Animated Cuphead Game and 8-Bit Platformer Mighty Cuphead Adventure Announced - News

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by, posted 10 hours ago

Studio MDHR has announced two new Cuphead games are in development.

The two games are a brand-new, hand-animated Cuphead game early in development, as well as 8-bit action platformer Mighty Cuphead Adventure.

View videos from Studio MDHR below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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