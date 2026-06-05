The Wolf Among Us 2 Launches in 2027, The Wolf Among Us Remastered Releases Holiday 2026 - News

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Telltale Games during Summer Game Fest announced The Wolf Among Us 2 will launch in 2027.

A remaster of the original game, The Wolf Among Us Remastered, was also announced. It will release in holiday 2026.

View The Wolf Among Us 2 trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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