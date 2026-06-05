Grounded 2 Launches for PS5 on August 11, Alongside Into the Abyss Update - News

/ 683 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Obsidian Entertainment have announced Grounded 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5 on August 11. The Into the Abyss update will release on the same day.

The game first released for the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store in July 2025.

View the PS5 announcement trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles