Sega and RGG Announce Virtua Fighter Crossroads - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 508 Views
Publisher Sega and developer RGG Studio have announced Virtua Fighter Crossroads. It will launch in 2027.
A Virtua Fighter Crossroads Showcase will be held later today at 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 pm ET / tomorrow at 1:00 am UK.
View the reveal trailer below:
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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So hyped for this. VF is my favorite fighter but the SP has definitely been a big weakness for the franchise. If they can make the game (nearly) as fun to play alone as it is competitively then we could have something special on our hands. Everything I've seen so far looks amazing regardless. Can't wait to see more.