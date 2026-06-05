Switch 2 After One Year: The Good, the Bad, and the In-Between - Article

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"Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it."

Forty years later, the wisdom of Ferris Bueller endures. Life moves so damn fast, especially as you get older. I know that technically today is the one-year anniversary of Switch 2, but it's hard to make sense of it. It feels like I was picking up my preorder, unboxing the console, completing the system transfer, and downloading Mario Kart World only a few months ago. In the real world, though, it's been exactly 12 months. And over those 12 months, the Switch 2 has seen a lot of action: victories, failures, happy surprises, disappointments, controversies, accolades, and endless debate among fans.

The purpose of this article is to look back and revisit those highs and lows and to determine where Switch 2 stands after one year on the market and where it's headed next.

The Good

#1 - Exclusives, Timed or Otherwise

Luckily, the best part of Switch 2 as of June 5, 2026 is the single most important thing for any video game platform: the games. After only a single year on the market, the system has delivered the goods. Let's look at the true exclusives first (at least the worthwhile ones). We have, in order of greatness, Donkey Kong Bananza, a brilliant, inventive, endlessly-creative 3D platformer; Mario Kart World, an excellent, disruptive kart racer diminished only by the elite qualities of its predecessor; Pokémon Pokopia, a landmark sandbox game/life sim that gives Nintendo darling Animal Crossing a run for its money; Kirby Air Riders, an out-of-left-field production that combines the best parts of racing and fighting games; Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, which transcends the limitations of the Musou genre; Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, a surprisingly innovative, ambitious take on 2D platforming; and Mario Tennis Fever, a solid, if unspectacular, iteration of Camelot's tried-and-true arcade tennis formula.

Then you have a handful of important third-party games, several of which are (or were, briefly) Switch family exclusives. Hades II, one of the best games of 2025, debuted on PC and Switch 2, before landing on PS5 and Xbox Series earlier this year. And don't forget about hidden gems like Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma, Majogami, and Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar — all of which eventually arrived on Sony and Microsoft platforms — or Fast Fusion, Rotwood and Opus: Prism Peak, all of which remain, for the time being, console exclusives. And, of course, more are on the way: Orbitals, Moonlight Peaks, Blighted, Glaciered, etc.

#2 - The Hardware Can Keep Up With the Other Guys

No one, either at launch or in June 2026, would ever mistake the Switch 2 for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series. The tech inside Nintendo's latest hybrid is still, roughly, half a generation behind. However, and this is important, it's close enough. Thanks to a true generational leap over Switch, the magic of DLSS, and the fact that games are simply more scalable than ever before, Switch 2 has managed to secure several important third-party multi-platform games from Capcom and Square Enix, which really move the needle for its burgeoning library. The fact that Nintendo's latest hybrid gets the best, most reliable first-party content in the industry and access to titles like Resident Evil Requiem, Monster Hunter Stories 3, Pragmata, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is a big deal.

If the platform continues to get these kinds of games in a timely manner, in addition to first-party exclusives and the third-party AA and indie games that are already prevalent in the ecosystem, well, I would argue Switch 2 becomes the platform to own — even if the big-budget, high-fidelity games perform better elsewhere. The AI gold rush, and the resulting spike in component costs, probably helps the system in this regard. If Sony and Microsoft push their own tenth gen offerings down the road, hoping for an eventual return to normalcy, PS5 and Xbox Series would remain the technological ceiling for AAA third-party games, keeping Switch 2 within striking distance.

#3 - Pro Controller

I own 29 video game systems, with dozens of controllers among them. And I can say with confidence the Switch 2 Pro Controller is my absolute favorite. For my hands and my priorities, it's the ideal size, shape, and weight. The stick placement is perfect (asymmetrical sticks FTW), the face buttons are large and clicky, the new programmable rear grip buttons add flexibility (and, importantly, don't get in the way like other flipper buttons do), and the whole frame benefits from a rubbery smoothness. The sticks in particular are great. They're whisper quiet and seem to perform in an entirely frictionless environment. Nintendo's Kouichi Kawamoto called them "smooth-gliding sticks" and he's not wrong.

Now, some people have complained about the d-pad and the lack of analog triggers. I've logged 500 hours on Switch 2 and haven't run into any issues or phantom inputs on the d-pad. As for analog triggers? Perhaps I have to forfeit my gamer card, but I think their importance is overblown.

The only problem with the Pro 2 Controller? It retails for $89.99. That brings us to the bad parts of Switch 2.

The Bad

#1 - The Cost

There's no way around it: if you want to seriously invest in the Switch 2 ecosystem, you're going to pay a significant sum for the privilege. The Pro Controller for $90 is just the beginning. The system itself will run you $450. I think this is a fair asking price for the tech within, but it's still a whopping 50 percent increase over its predecessor's base model. And it won't stay $450 for long (a $50 price increase is due on September 1, 2026). Then there are the games and accessories. Mario Kart World still retails for $80. Mario Tennis Fever will set you back $70. A pair of Joy-Cons will run you $100. If you're an Amiibo collector, well, heaven help you.

It's all made worse by the fact that prices are ticking up over time, not down. In April 2025, the Switch 2 Pro Controller was announced at $80. Then, ahead of launch, it moved to $85 due to "changing market conditions" (read: tariffs). Then, a couple months later, it jumped to $90, which is where it stands now.

The good news is that Nintendo seems to be making some movement in the right direction, at least in terms of software. Ostensibly due to Mario Tennis Fever underperforming, the company has listed Star Fox and Splatoon Raiders at $60 instead of the one-size-fits-all $70. It has also made digital purchases $10 cheaper, which is great for those who don't want to pay a premium for a physical copy. As an avid collector, I am happy to subsidize this experiment if it means future physical releases and fewer Game-Key Cards. Speaking of which...

#2 - Game-Key Cards

There's not a whole lot I can add to this topic. I think all video game enthusiasts, including those who prize the permanence of physical games and those who gravitate toward the convenience of digital, understand how self-defeating these things are. Are they the worst thing to happen to video games? No. They're just an awkward half-measure that satisfies no one. They are, in the words of Ned Flanders, "the answer to a question no one asked."

What's worse, they're also becoming more and more common. Early on, I thought, naively, that only the more stingy publishers — those that embraced codes-in-a-box during the Switch era — would embrace Game-Key Cards. But that's not the case. Heck, even Pokopia, published by Nintendo and The Pokémon Company, isn't safe. It's going to be a long generation, if this continues.

#3 - Battery Life

I know a lot of Switch 2 owners aren't crazy about the new screen, particularly compared to the Switch OLED model, but I don't share their concern. The Switch 2 screen is bigger, brighter, and sharper, even if the older OLED version has far better color and contrast. As for LCD blur, aka ghosting, I don't deny it's an issue on Switch 2 in portable mode; I've seen the video evidence, after all. I just don't experience it personally, even after looking intently for it. Perhaps ignorance really is bliss. Anyway, the far bigger issue, for me, is battery life. This is something I absolutely do experience, and can measure empirically.

Nintendo has advertised 2.5 to 6 hours of battery life, depending on the game. In my experience, I usually hit the danger zone just before three hours, even with brightness turned down and airplane mode activated. Recently, at PAX East, I took a break to play Pokopia and I swear it felt like the battery was dropping 1% a minute (really, it was probably 3% every five minutes). Less demanding games perform better, of course, but I plan to play a lot of AAA Nintendo games in the future.

Ultimately, any screen and battery issues are less consequential to me because I treat my Switch 2 as a fixed home console that I take with me when needed. However, there are many owners who treat it just the opposite — as a portable console that they connect to the TV when convenient. For that community, the Switch 2 is not ideal. At least not yet. A future revision with an OLED screen and a die shrink could absolutely help the console reach its full potential.

The In-Between

#1 - Mouse Controls

I don't have strong feelings about mouse controls one way or another. If they disappeared tomorrow, I wouldn't really mind or notice. Listen, I'm glad they exist, and I'm sure they can be useful for certain genres and situations. But here's my problem: gyro aiming still exists on Switch 2. When I booted up Metroid Prime 4: Beyond for the first time, I experimented with every single control configuration. I was most excited to try mouse mode. It turned out to be amazingly quick and precise, but I gave up after about 15 minutes, in part because the thinness of the Joy-Con caused some discomfort and in part because I had to bring in a flat surface to get accurate results. I ended up sticking with gyro aiming, since it was a lot better ergonomically, even if it was slightly less accurate.

Perhaps I'm wrong, but I think console video game players are used to reclining on a couch, chair, or bed when they play, which isn't an ideal setup for mouse controls.

#2 - GameChat

Like mouse controls, GameChat is one of those "sure, why not" features. I'm always happy for more options. But, let's be real: over the years, video game players have come up with a lot of easy ways to communicate with each other that don't require the actual video game hardware. When my family gets together online for our weekly Mario Kart night, we conference everyone into a single phone call. When I play Smash Bros. with my buddies in other states, we use Discord. In that context, GameChat is sort of redundant.

Now, come June 25, I may end up eating my words. And that's because the upcoming Star Fox remake promises something that might make me revisit GameChat and even invest in a USB camera. As long as you have a compatible camera, the game can map your eyebrows, mouth movements, and blinks onto a Team Star Fox avatar, who will mirror your expressions and head movements in real time. It looks like a lot of fun. I think I'm ready to make the "suspicious Fry" face as Falco Lombardi.

***

So, that's my take on Switch 2 after exactly 12 months on the market. One year in, I'm quite content with my investment. I'm even prepared to claim it's on its way toward becoming a worthy successor to Switch, which is saying something. Now, not everything is rosy — the hardware and software is expensive, Game-Key Cards are far more common than they should be, and in some ways the Switch 2 tech is inferior to the Switch OLED model. Yet, the future is bright, considering the versatility of the hardware, a seemingly healthy pipeline of exclusive content, and the fact that big Japanese third-party publishers have gotten onboard early.

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